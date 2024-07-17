AO Racing will return to racing with ‘Roxy’ at the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

The very appropriate and innovative livery chosen by the American team for its Porsche 911 GT3-R made its debut last year at VIR, replacing ‘Rexy’.

The latter is none other than the green Tyrannosaurus that we see in action in the GTD PRO class of the American series, already present in the 2023 FIA WEC races and at Le Mans.

But with the summer holidays in between, on August 2-4 the little sister will be in action defending the colours of the team founded by Gunnar Jeannette with the Porsche #77 driven by Sebastian Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich, authors of a couple of victories and podiums this year and ready to drive ‘Roxy’ also for the next appointment in Virginia at the end of August.

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“Rexy has made a very successful transition to the GTD PRO category and after all this training and racing that he has been doing like a madman, we decided to give him some rest,” said team principal Jeannette.

“Roxy is looking forward to making her first appearance in GTD PRO to help her brother secure the 2024 championship. We know Roxy has a lot of fans, so we hope everyone will follow her return to IMSA closely.”

For the occasion, the team has also included the inevitable ‘Roxy’ soft toy among the items on sale in its personal online shop, obviously combining it with ‘Rexy’ and ‘Spike’, the LMP2 dragon.