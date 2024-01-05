The team moves up from the GTD category and will race with the Porsche 911 GT3 R known as “Rexy”, which sports the Tyrannosaurus rex livery so loved by fans around the world.

Additionally, Porsche works driver Michael Christensen joins the lineup for the Rolex 24h of Dayyona, which also includes regulars Sebastian Priaulx and Laurin Heinrich.

“Rexy is ready to move up to GTD Pro,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “The public welcomed our GT3 Rawr with open arms and it wasn't difficult to bring Rexy back for another season. The addition of Michael to the team only strengthens our commitment to the transition to the GTD Pro class.”

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette

Originally from Denmark, Christensen began his Porsche career in 2012, when he joined the young driver program, becoming a Porsche works driver the following year. Winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and also FIA WEC champion, he is helping to strengthen the team's roster for the season-opening IMSA endurance classic.

“I am very happy to join AO Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Christensen. “It's a great team, with a lot of talented people and a great driver line-up. I really believe we should be in a good place to fight for the top positions!”

This latest confirmation from AO Racing comes after the team announced last month that it will also participate in the LMP2 class with an Oreca 07 Gibson which will be driven by reigning class champion Paul-Loup Chatin and team owner PJ Hyett . Other drivers for the endurance races have not yet been announced.