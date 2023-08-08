The IMSA SportsCar Championship has officially opened registrations for the 2024 season, to begin to understand how many cars will be on the starting grid.

After the publication of the calendar of 11 events, 5 of which are part of the Endurance Cup, the leaders of the American series have given the green light for all the teams that want to take part in the next year, who will be able to send their respective applications.

In 2024 there will no longer be the LMP3 category, while the already known GTP, LMP2, GTD PRO and GTD will remain; in particular, the number of those present among the first prototypes with LMDhs is destined to grow. As already known, Lamborghini will bring an SC63 run by Iron Lynx to its debut at Sebring, while Acura will have a second ARX-06 prepared by the Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti team.

Among the GTDs we will have four brand new Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs and Ford Mustangs, so a very large grid of contenders is also foreseeable here.

Clearly there will be no shortage of those present in the four categories and opening registrations in advance will also help to understand how many of those race-by-race can be accepted; the latter will start on 12 September.

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

By registering for the entire season, the application for the 24h of Daytona on January 25-28 can also be formalized and there is time until October 3 to send the documentation. IMSA will release the 2024 entry list on October 12 during the Petit Le Mans weekend held at Road Atlanta.

As for the riders, entries will begin on September 5th and close on November 7th, both for the entire season and for just the 24h of Daytona.

“As we have already experienced in the 2023 season, we expect an increase in entries for all four classes of the Championship,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“All indications are that we will once again receive more entries than we can accommodate. Opening the process at this time will allow competitors to better plan for next season and also gives us an opportunity to review and build our entry list much earlier than in previous years”.