Racing Team Turkey has announced that it will take part in the 24h of Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

For the ELMS LMP2 PRO/AM Champion team that collaborates with TF Sport, this is the debut in the United States and in a 24-hour race like the one in Florida, where it will present its Oreca 07-Gibson.

It will be led by Salih Yoluç and Charlie Eastwood, who will be joined by Phil Hanson and Juan Manuel Correa, who we will see at work starting from the ‘Roar Before the 24’ tests scheduled for January 20-22, followed by the actual race which will start on January 28th.

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 – Gibson: Jack Aitken, Charlie Eastwood, Salih Yoluc Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“It’s great to be back in the US, not only with participation in the GTD Class, but also with Racing Team Turkey in LMP2,” says TF Sport Director Tom Ferrier, who announced the entry of an Aston Martin a few days ago GT3 at Daytona.

“We have shown what we are capable of on the European scene and, with a very strong line-up, I have no doubts that we will fight for victory at Daytona.”

Yoluç adds: “This event is very important to me. Personally, winning the triple crown of the world of endurance racing, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Spa, is one of my two big goals in the racing world. and this event will be even more special because it is the first 24-hour race for Racing Team Turkey!”