The starting grid of the 24h of Daytona in 2023 will once again be determined by the traditional Qualifying session which will be held during the “Roar Before the 24” tests, scheduled for the weekend of January 20-22.

For the last two seasons the IMSA SportsCar Championship had used the system of a 100′ Qualifying Race to decide the starting order of the race in Florida.

For the 61st edition there is therefore an about-face by the organizers and the timed trials will take place on the Sunday of the “Roar”, with 15 and 20 minute heats reserved for the various categories in action.

Waiting to know what the complete program of the first race of the IMSA season will be, which will be held over the weekend of 26-29 January, the one of the seven days preceding the event has been published.

Starting from Friday 20 January, teams and riders engaged on the track will have five Free Practice sessions available, to be held both during the day and at night, before arriving at Qualifying on Sunday.

Starting grid atmosphere Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Taking into account the six hours difference with the US time zone, let’s see what awaits us at the ‘Roar’ according to Italian times.

Friday 20 January

Free Practice 1 – 5.00pm-6.30pm

Free Practice 2 – 10.15pm-12.00pm

Saturday 21 January

Free Practice 3 – 5.15pm-6.45pm

Free Practice 4 – 9:10pm – 10:00pm

Sunday 22 January

Free Practice 5 – 00.30-2.30

Qualifications – 19:25-21:00