The Porsche Penske Motorsport team is not there and will appeal to get back the success obtained at the 6h of Watkins Glen of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

After crossing the line victorious, the 963 LMDh #6 driven by Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet was relegated to last place in the GTP Class as the prototype did not comply with the rules in the post-event technical checks.

The stewards have in fact recognized the irregularity in the thickness of the ‘skid block’, i.e. the wooden plate that is fixed to the underbody of the car in order to be able to control its height from the ground, which must be at least 20mm at each point of friction according to reads the article 3.5.9.

“After post-race scrutineering at Watkins Glen, IMSA penalized the #6 car entered in the 6h as the front axle thickness set under 963 was out of tolerance by less than a millimetre,” reads the note issued by Porsche.

“The rear skid, on the other hand, was found to comply with the regulations. Porsche Penske Motorsport wants to collect all the data and continue the procedures for an appeal”.

The relegation to the bottom of the standings of the 963 #6 has – for the moment, at this point – handed BMW the first victory for the M V8 Hybrid in GTP Class in 2023 prepared by Team RLL for Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly.

All championship standings remain sub-judice and feedback from insiders of the American series is awaited.

