The Frenchman will join full time drivers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, and third man Helio Castroneves who will also be his teammate in IndyCar this year. For Pagenaud, a true ace of the American Le Mans Series and already at the wheel of the Acura in the IMSA with Team Penske’s colors, this is the eighth participation in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

“I like to start the year with one of the biggest challenges of the season, the Daytona 24 Hours,” said Pagenaud. “It is a race that I have come close to winning many times, just like the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the past. I am looking forward to racing with my new MSR team in endurance racing. Here I have my roots and I have a love very profound for this series “.

“With Oliver, Tom and Helio, we will be a strong line-up and hopefully we can start the year with a win.

Team founder and co-owner Michael Shank commented, “We are very excited to have Simon for the Rolex 24. The first step was to have him join our lineup for the full season at IndyCar, and he has then it made sense to put him in the Acura for Daytona ”.

“He knows the car well and has worked with Helio before and has been a great asset to the team so far. With our lineup I think we have a chance to fight for the win.”