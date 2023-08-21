Josef Newgarden will share the #7 Porsche 963 LMDh with Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr in the IMSA season finale at Road Atlanta on October 14th. This decision follows Newgarden’s first IMSA outing in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona where he drove an Oreca 07 entered by Tower Motorsport to fifth place in class alongside IndyCar ace Scott McLaughlin, Kyffin Simpson and John Farano.

Newgarden, which achieved its IndyCar titles and its only Indy 500 triumph with the Penske team partnering with Porsche for its LMDh program, has publicly stated its desire to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future. with the revered German mark. In June, he tested Porsche’s first prototype after the legendary 919 Hybrid at Road America.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for the Penske and Porsche brands, and the combination of the two through Porsche Penske Motorsport is a dream scenario for any race car driver and an absolute honor to be a part of,” said Newgarden. “Watching the teams build this program from the ground up over the past two years has been exciting and seeing both Porsche 963s win this year and compete for the championship demonstrates that all the hard work has paid off.”

“My goal is to enrich the program and help support the enormous efforts that Porsche Penske Motorsport has put in place. With any luck, I am sure that together we can turn the efforts into results.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport has also announced that Laurens Vanthoor, who is part of the World Endurance Championship program for the full season, will join Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet in the #6 sister car. It will be Vanthoor’s first IMSA outing of 2023 since he took a GTD Pro victory in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R at Sebring in March.

#6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Vanthoor, alongside Andre Lotterer and Kevin Estre, drove the Porsche to what was so far his only podium finish in the 2023 WEC at Portimao. “I’m really excited to join the team’s IMSA program and help them wrap up their season, looking to clinch both the team and production championships,” said the Belgian.

“I feel my track experience will be useful, and working closely with Nick, Mathieu and the whole team will help me gain an even broader perspective of the overall organisation, as we conclude the WEC season in Bahrain at the start of October”.

Tandy and Jaminet are currently the Porsche representatives in the GTP drivers standings in fourth place, 98 points behind Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor. Campbell and Nasr are seventh in the standings following their maiden GTP win last time out at Road Atlanta, which was Porsche’s second win of the season following the triumph of Tandy and Jaminet at Long Beach.

“Porsche Penkse Motorsport has chosen to add Laurens Vanthoor and Josef Newgarden to our lineup for Petit Le Mans,” said general manager Jonathan Diuguid. “Laurens has already raced at Road Atlanta in the Porsche 911 RSR and will be able to add his WEC racing experience for PPM.”

“Josef brings a different dynamic as this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, and it will be something very exciting for the team and for himself. He increased his exposure to sports car racing as early as 2023 with a test in Team Penske’s LMP2, as well as racing Daytona in 2023.”

“Furthermore, he first got to know the 963 at Road America in early June. With several days of testing for the team at Road Atlanta, we are confident that both Laurens and Josef will be fully prepared to give their best for the team and to obtain a positive result in the last race of the season”.