Proton Competition showed the livery of its Porsche with which it will start the 2024 season of the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Christian Ried’s team has reached an agreement with sponsor Mustang Sampling for next year and the 963 LMDh will feature the black and gold colors, with the #5 on the side instead of the #99.

The hybrid car entered in the GTP Class will see Gimmi Bruni and Neel Jani behind the wheel during the 24h of Daytona, while we will have to wait a little longer for the names of the other drivers who will be involved throughout the year.

Photo by: Proton Motorsport #5 Proton Competition, Porsche 963 LMDh: Mustang Sampling Racing livery

“We are pleased to have gained the support of Mustang Sampling Racing, a serious partner with extensive experience in motorsports,” said Team Principal Christian Ried.

“He has a long history of success in IMSA and has won several titles, as well as the Endurance Cup and 24 Hours of Daytona. We believe this will be a fruitful collaboration and that Mustang Sampling is a great partner for our team.”