The team’s current contract with Acura expires after this season’s Petit Le Mans in October and its future with the marque has been called into question after tire data manipulation at the 24 Hours of Daytona which it won in start of the season.

The team was penalized 200 points for the violation and apologized to Acura and HPD, as well as its partners financing the operation. At the moment Acura has not released any comments on its IMSA plans for 2024, beyond the announcement of the extension of the collaboration with Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport, which will race with two cars next year.

“We are still working on it – said Shank when asked about the plans for 2024 in IMSA – At the moment they are on the high seas. The guys, after a difficult January, have fought and are leading the championship again, which it’s unbelievable. If you put those points back into play, they’re practically unreachable.”

“We don’t know yet, we’ll probably know in four or five weeks. This is my 20th year as a team owner racing Daytona; we’ve won it three times and it was kind of the beginning of all of this. so we’re doing everything we can to stay in the game.”

MSR’s options outside of Acura in the GTP Class are limited, with only Porsche currently selling customer cars. Cadillac is the only brand that works with multiple teams in the race, namely Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing.

Lamborghini will join the series with Iron Lynx next year, while BMW is partnered with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“We’re cutting back at the last minute, which I don’t really like, but that’s how things are at the moment. I don’t know what the odds are, they vary. It’s 50/50 to 80% right now.” .

When asked if it depended on an agreement with a builder, he replied: “That’s a good question. In my life, and with Jim [Meyer] We have been discussing it heatedly for some time, the team we have created on that side has won everything, is extremely competitive, has recovered from a 200-point deficit and has a chance to win the championship again.”

“In my view, we are at the pinnacle of sportscar racing and we deserve to be. So, you can imagine where we think we should be.”

Team co-owner Meyer added: “We still have two races to go this season, we are not out of contention, in fact we are in full battle. You will see that we will work hard.”

Shank added, “If we’re in contention when we leave Indianapolis in a month, you should come see Petit Le Mans, because it’s going to be like a short track race at Martinsville to me.”

MSR’s new IndyCar signing Tom Blomqvist, who won the championship last year with Oliver Jarvis and won the 24 Hours of Daytona for the past two seasons, said he plans to continue at IMSA.

“The 24 Hours of Daytona has obviously been a big part of it for me over the last few years, having won that event twice,” he said. “Obviously I’d like to be able to do it again if possible.”