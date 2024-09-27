Porsche and Acura are the first cars to suffer a penalty following the more in-depth technical checks that the IMSA SportsCar Championship inaugurated at the end of the 6h of Indianapolis.

Once the penultimate event of the 2024 Endurance Cup concluded, the leaders of the American series had announced that from now until the end of the season, much more rigorous checks would be organized for cars selected from time to time, through a process that involves complete 3D scanning of the bodywork of each model to verify that the dimensions are accurate, plus analysis of the transmission, arms and all components subject to approval.

The initiative was promoted by Eric Haverson (Director of Compliance and Verification), Simon Hodgson (Vice President of IMSA Competitions) and Matt Kurdock (Technical Director), who at the end of the ‘Battle on the Bricks’ seized well six LMDh prototypes of the GTP Class.

While for the BMW #24 of Team RLL – winner of the event ahead of its twin #25 – Cadillac #01, Lamborghini SC63 and for the private Porsches of Proton Competition #5 and JDC-Miller Motorsports #85 everything went smoothly, on the Porsche Official #6 of Team Penske and on the #40 Acura of WTR-Andretti the inspections identified infringements of technical compliance.

#6 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Specifically, on the 963 of Mathieu Jaminet/Nick Tandy which placed third, modifications to the wiring and chassis were not accepted as they did not comply with the homologation, while the ARX-06 which Jordan Taylor/Louis Deletraz had brought in Top5 it was fitted with a brake cooling duct which did not conform to the approved original.

For both, in addition to being moved to the back of the category group, they also received a fine of $10,000 and the #85 Porsche of Hanson/Westbrook (JDC-Miller) takes to the podium, with the #10 Acura and the #5 Porsche they gain the Top5 ahead of Cadillac #01 and Porsche #7, with the fight for the title to be decided at the Petit Le Mans on Road Atlanta in October.

IMSA – Porsche Penalties

IMSA – Acura Penalties