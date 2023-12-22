Forte Racing has completed the lineup of its Lamborghini for the 24h of Daytona, the first seasonal event of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Another official Toro driver arrives directly from Squadra Corse, Sandy Mitchell, who will then join his colleague Loris Spinelli to take over the wheel of the Huracán GT3 EVO2 #78 entered in the GTD Class.

The 23-year-old Scot will therefore be in Florida alongside the owner from Abruzzo, designated to attend all the events of the American series together with Misha Goikhberg, while with them we will also see Devlin DeFrancesco for the Endurance Cup rounds.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse #78 Forte Racing, Lamboghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

“I am thrilled to join Forte Racing for Daytona. I have already participated once in this extraordinary race and I am delighted to return to the starting grid, because the atmosphere and action on the track are equally impressive during the race weekend,” Mitchell said.

“I feel we have a great driver lineup and, having watched the team's progress last season, I think our overall package will be very strong.”

“I'm looking forward to getting to know my teammates and crew and working towards a strong result on race day.”

Forte Racing also presented a new livery for its Lambo, with a mix of purple, green and black which has a very particular meaning.

“It represents a double personality, which is what you experience at Daytona between day and night – explains Team Manager, Michael Harvey – It is therefore perfect for racing first in the sunlight and then in the dark”.