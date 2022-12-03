Meyer Shank Racing has previewed images of the Acura LMDh in official livea with which it will take part in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The US team will make its debut in the GTP Class at the 24h of Daytona at the end of January with owners Colin Braun and Tom Blomqvist, who will be joined by Helio Castroneves – hired for the Endurance Cup races – and Simon Pagenaud, fourth competitor in Florida.

The names of the drivers already appear in the upper part of the cockpit, with the car not differing much from the one seen in action in the tests carried out over the past few months.

#60 Meyer Shank Racing, Acura ARX-06 LMDh: Helio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud Photo by: Meyer Shank Racing

Compared to last season, when MSR had the Acura DPi, the color scheme was reversed, bringing white to the front and moving fuchsia with blue inserts to the rear.

On the side and on the nose there is also the usual #60 with which the hybrid vehicle built on the Oreca chassis is identified, which in agreement with Acura Motorsports wanted to maintain very aggressive and particular lines, such as for example the front wing which joins the two headlights in the upper part of the nose.

To see the Braun/Blomqvist/Castroneves/Pagenaud lineup in action, all that remains is to wait for the weekend of January 20-22, when the ‘Roar Before the 24’ tests will take place in which the Qualifications will take place to define the starting grid of the 24h of Daytona, scheduled for January 28-29.