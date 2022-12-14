Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella will be the official drivers that Mercedes-AMG will field for the 2023 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The House of the Star continues the collaboration with Proton Competition and Cooper MacNeil’s WeatherTech Racing, who will compete together with the French and the Spanish only at the 24h of Daytona, preferring to concentrate on the management of … Continue reading

