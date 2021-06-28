Putting into the pits during a safety car is usually not a good sign in a race. In the case of Harry Tincknell on Sunday, it was pure joy, as he won IMSA’s Watkins Glen 6h by reaching the limit on fuel.

Together with Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito, the Englishman benefited from a strategy that saw the RT24-P # 50 refill during a neutralization with 50 minutes to go, thus managing to overcome the Acura ARX-05 # 60 that Olivier Pla / Dane Cameron (Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian) took the lead with a 15 “margin.

Knowing that he was on the limit with fuel, Tincknell tried to save as much as possible while remaining in front of Pla, managing to cross the finish line with 0 “965 over his rival, and then stop shortly after with an empty tank.

The win sent Tincknell and Jarvis closer to DPi leader Ricky Taylor / Filipe Albuquerque, who finished third with Alexander Rossi at the wheel of Wayne Taylor Racing’s # 10 Acura.

Following are the four Cadillacs, namely the # 31 of Mike Conway / Pipo Derani / Felipe Nasr (AXR), the # 48 of Kamui Kobayashi / Simon Pagenaud / Jimmie Johnson (Ally Racing) and the # 01 of Renger Van Der Zande / Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing), with Loic Duval / Sebastien Bourdais / Tristan Vautier at the rear of the category with the # 5 of the JDC-Miller.

In the LMP2 Class Tristan Nunez / Thomas Merrill / Steven Thomas won in the Oreca 07-Gibson # 11 of WIN Autosport, beating the # 52 of Mikkel Jensen / Ben Keating / Scott Huffaker (PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) at the finish line for 1 “139.

Felipe Fraga / Scott Andrews / Gar Robinson instead impose themselves in LMP3 with the Ligier JS P320 # 74 of Riley Motorsports by a hair’s breadth ahead of the # 54 of CORE Autosport driven by Colin Braun / Jonathan Bennett / George Kurtz. Also on the podium is the Ligier # 91 of Riley Motorsports driven by Jeroen Bleekemolen / Dylan Murry / Jim Cox.

Fraga revealed that he was aware that Braun’s car was faster than his before the final pit stop, but was able to prevail by handling the traffic situation while saving fuel.

Like Tincknell, the Brazilian also used only 80-85% of the power of his vehicle during the final laps, and then parked without petrol after the conclusion.

Antonio Garcia / Jordan Taylor instead triumphed among the GTLMs. The pair of Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 3 first hit Pole Position and then beat John Edwards / Augusto Farfus / Jesse Krohn (Team RLL) BMW M8 # 24 for just 0 “845.

Garcia drove in the opening stint when the heat reigned, then handed the wheel to Taylor for two and a half hours mid-race, before climbing back on board and finishing with what is the second win of the season.

The yellow flag at the end of the sixth hour of racing helped create even more thrills among the cars, with Connor De Phillippi / Philipp Eng / Bruno Spengler’s BMW # 25 completing the podium, followed by Nick Tandy’s Corvette # 4 / Tommy Milner.

In GTD, on the other hand, comes the 64th affirmation story in IMSA for the revived Bill Auberlen, who with the BMW # 96 of Turner Motorsport shared with Robby Foley and Aidan Read made the most of the situation of final chaos to fly towards a historic triumph.

Bryan Sellers / Madison Snow / Corey Lewis took second place in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini # 1, followed by Heart of Racing’s Aston Martin # 23 driven by Roman De Angelis / Ross Gunn / Ian James.