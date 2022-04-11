DPi

After hitting the pole position in qualifying, Sébastien Bourdais had momentarily lost the leadership of the DPi Class in a dubbing of a Porsche GTD, touching the wall.

The Cadillac # 01 was then passed by the # 02 twin driven by Alex Lynn, who however 22 laps later was again overtaken by the Frenchman, who then ran away going to deliver the car to his colleague Renger Van Der Zande, who he held the lead managing the situation and crossing the finish line with a safety margin on the # 02 passed into the hands of Earl Bamber.

The third place instead goes to Cadillac # 5 of Vautier / Westbrook (JDC Miller MotorSports) after a great climb in the final that allowed him to mock Jarvis / Blomqvist’s Acura # 60 (MSR) and Derani’s Cadillac # 31 in the sprint. / Nunez (AXR), while the Acura # 10 of Taylor / Albuquerque (WTR) is sixth.

# 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, Maxime Martin

GTD PRO

The glory at the end of the 100 ‘race is all for the Heart of Racing team, who never made a mistake with the Aston Martin Vantage # 23 driven by Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas.

This allowed the pair to control the situation by finishing with a 1 ” margin on Barnicoat / Hawksworth’s (Vasser Sullivan) Lexus RC F # 14, taking home their first win in the class.

For the first time in a long time, the Corvette suffered instead. The best of the C8.Rs is Garcia / Taylor’s # 3, completing the podium after taking the pole and leading the first part of the race.

But during the pit stop on lap 29, a nut on one of the wheels snapped off and ricocheted off the radiator of Mathieu Jaminet’s Porsche # 9 that was on the way, causing Pfaff Motorsports’ 911 to retire.

This meant that the race direction imposed a Drive-Through on the Corvette, with Garcia doing everything possible to get back on top with fast laps and overtaking, also making the most of the Full Course Yellow situations.

Even in the BMW home, wounds are licked. The # 25 of De Phillippi / Edwards was fighting with the best when a problem occurred with the door at the stop on lap 46.

De Phillippi tried to help Edwards in closing it, but in fact he became an added member to those authorized to intervene on the vehicle and the RLL Team ran into a penalty that slid the M4 to the bottom of the standings.

The fourth place in the category therefore goes to the # 79 Mercedes-AMG of MacNeil / Marciello (WeatherTech Racing).

# 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Erik Johansson Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD

BMW is consoled instead with the success in the GTD Class achieved by Paul Miller Racing. Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers were perfect behind the wheel of the M4 # 1, holding the lead from Pole Position and finding themselves only behind their rivals for a short pit stop.

The excellent performance allowed him to beat the Acusa NSX # 66 of Farnbacher / Miller (Gradient Racing), also finding himself in step with the GTD PROs.

The podium is completed by the Lexus # 12 of Montecalvo / Telitz (Vasser Sullivan).