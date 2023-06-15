Ferrari works driver Lilou Wadoux will make her IMSA SportsCar Championship debut at next weekend’s Watkins Glen race.

For the six-hour race on June 25, Wadoux will share the #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 with his current World Endurance Championship team-mate, Luis Perez Companc, and Ferrari Hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen.

The car is making its first IMSA appearance since the season opener of the Rolex 24 at Daytona where Nielsen shared the car with Julien Canal, Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

For Wadoux it will be the first outing in LMP2 after the final round of the 2022 WEC season, which he contested for Richard Mille Racing.

This year she moved up to the GTE Am class after being signed by Ferrari, alongside Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera.

Wadoux suffered a spectacular off-track at last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, when she hydroplaned off the Porsche Curves during a heavy downpour, but escaped unscathed from the crash.

On the entry list for the IMSA Watkins Glen race, Jota Porsche driver Will Stevens joins the Tower Motorsports LMP2 squad, taking over from Louis Deletraz at the final race at Laguna Seca last month.

Deletraz is busy in another way: He joins the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport squad in the upper GTP class, sharing the team’s Acura ARX-06 with regular pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

The only other GTP team racing with a third driver at the Glen is Cadillac Action Express Racing, with Jack Aitken returning to the crew with Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

In the entry list, the name of a driver for car #35 of TDS Racing has yet to be defined, it is the bronze driver called to support Giedo van der Garde and Francois Heriau.

Francois Heriau suffered a back injury during testing ahead of Le Mans and was unable to take a seat at Graff Racing for the centenary of the race.

There is a new entry in the GTD Pro class, the number 61 Ferrari 296 GT3, which will be shared by works driver Miguel Molina, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.

A total of 57 cars will battle it out at the Glen in all five classes: nine in GTP, LMP2 and GTD Pro, 10 in LMP3 and around twenty cars in GTD.