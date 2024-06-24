The Lamborghini Iron Lynx went from a truly promising start to a bitter end in the 6h of Watkins Glen, the third round of the IMSA – Endurance Cup and the second race of the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh #63 on American soil.

The team lined up with a two-driver line-up of Matteo Cairoli and Andrea Caldarelli and proved to be quite competitive from the early stages of the weekend, battling with the pack in terms of lap times.

In qualifying, Caldarelli took ninth place, finishing close to the main contenders in the series and, from a race perspective, the team was aiming for a smooth run to capitalize on the opportunities and make further improvements.

The initial stints were positive, with Caldarelli and Cairoli making their way through the pack and working their way up to the Top5. The main objective was then to strategically manage the threatening weather and the sudden rains that followed one another.

Unfortunately, after serving a drive-through violation under Full Course Yellow, just after the halfway point of the race, the water temperature rose rapidly due to a cooling system issue. The car returned to the pits and moved behind the wall, but attempts to put it back into the race proved futile.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Matteo Cairoli, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Emmanuel Esnault, Race Director: “It was sad to end the weekend with a problem, especially after Le Mans, where we showed great reliability. However, we can be satisfied with the progress we are making in terms of performance.”

“We were fighting with the group and, despite a drive-through, we were looking forward to tackling the last part of the race to take advantage of every opportunity. We will regroup and will not stop working. We will soon start preparations for the next 6h of Sao Paulo in Brazil”.

Andrea Caldarelli: “It’s definitely not ideal to withdraw from a race, but we saw some positive moments during the weekend. Qualifying was the closest to pole we’ve ever achieved with the SC63.”

“The car was working quite well and even at the start of the race we were together with the group and it was very pleasant. Unfortunately we had to retire. We need to analyze what went wrong to be ready for next time. The wait is a bit long, but I can’t wait to get on the SC63 again.”

Matteo Cairoli: “I think we showed a good pace, especially in mixed conditions, despite the fact that we still lack some performance compared to our competitors. I was quite happy with my stint and I’m going home satisfied. Unfortunately, due to a technical problem, we didn’t have the chance to continue.”

“It’s a shame we couldn’t finish the race, especially because in these conditions you never know what can happen. I want to thank the team for working day and night to give us a fast car. We can still grow a lot and we have to keep pushing.”