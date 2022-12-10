MDK Motorsports have confirmed they will take part in the 2023 Endurance Cup season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, with Kevin Magnussen in the crew for the first round.

This weekend the team is engaged in the 12h of the Gulf of the Intercontinental GT Challenge with a Ferrari 488 prepared in sharing with AF Corse; the Hass F1 driver is in the formation together with his father Jan and Mark Kvamme.

The three will also be in action at the 24h of Daytona, the first event of the American series to be held at the end of January, in which the trio will take part aboard a Porsche.

The 911 GT3-R will be deployed in the GTD Class and ‘K-Mag’ will have the honor and the burden of driving it for this outing only given the commitments he will then have to face in F1. A fourth entrant is to be announced later.

MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: MDK Motorsports

“I’m really excited to be able to race at Daytona, a legendary race that I have fantastic memories of when I did it with Chip Ganassi Racing for the last two years,” said Magnussen, who raced a Cadillac DPi before returning to F1.

“Doing this event with my dad is just as wonderful, so once again, I can’t thank enough Mark Kvamme for calling us.”

Jan added: “First of all, I’m delighted to be able to race with Kevin at Daytona, having done the 24h of Le Mans last year we were hoping for new opportunities to compete together in endurance.”

“Thanks to MDK Motorsports and Mark Kvamme, we are again registered for another fantastic event, but I am also very happy to be able to race the whole Endurance Cup season”.

“It’s been three years since my last race in America and in the meantime I’ve taken part in a few rounds of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, Le Mans Cup and TCR Denmark, but the United States has become my second home ever since in 1999 I switched from F1 to covered wheels, so I can’t wait to get back to IMSA”.

Kvamme, head of MDK Motorsports, comments: “Jan has won multiple times in IMSA and his long experience will help us in the Endurance Cup. With Kevin joining us for Daytona before returning to F1, we have much more than we hoped for as It’s going to be an exciting year for the team and I’m delighted with it.”