JDC-Miller MotorSports has defined the lineup for the 2022 season which will see it again engaged in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

At the wheel of the # 5 Cadillac DPi-VR by Mustang Sampling will be Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook, who will take part in the entire year as a steady couple.

Given the commitments in Europe, Loïc Duval will only be employed for the Endurance Cup, while Ben Keating is the fourth competitor chosen for the 24h of Daytona.

“It’s great to have Loïc and Tristan back on the team for 2022, and we welcome Richard and Ben to the program,” said John Church, managing partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports. 2021 has been a busy year for us. We were very competitive in Daytona until we had contact, then we recovered and won the race at Sebring, but after that we were a bit unlucky in several races. We know we were fast, but we never got the results. “

“We had the opportunity to rehearse with Richard earlier this year and we feel he is perfect for our schedule and to partner with Tristan and Loïc next year and into the future. Continuity with Loïc will prove invaluable, and with his previous commitments made for WEC 2022, it was obvious he would at least do the Endurance Cup rounds with us. “

“Ben has proven more than once that he is up to the level. Not only the 2021 IMSA LMP2 Champion, but he has done a lot of 24 Hours in the past and he will be a valuable addition to the lineup when we arrive at Daytona in January.”

# 5 JDC / Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi: Tristan Vautier, Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Westbrook added: “I will do whatever it takes to help this team grow in 2022 after some very good races last year. Last time I raced in DPi we were close to the title at Petit Le Mans in 2015, so and how have a pending account “.

“I tried with the team in October in Atlanta and I realized that with Tristan I could work well. He is fast and knows the car and the team well. Having Loïc for the Endurance Cup rounds is a great advantage, since he is one of the best in the business, so I feel we have a top line up. “

Confirmed Vautier is also happy: “Thanks to the team for the trust. It is fantastic to face our fourth year together with the Cadillac DPi-VR I am looking forward to collaborating with Loïc again, giving a warm welcome to Richard and Ben”.

“This year has been full of ups and downs for us, and the next goal will be to play it every weekend. The competition is going to be even tougher and that’s how we want it. This is why we are here, at fight at the top “.