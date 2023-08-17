Jack Aitken, former reserve driver of the Williams Formula 1 team, has defined his program for the 2024 season. Next season he will race in the IMSA to support Pipo Derani at the wheel of the Cadillac V-Series.R #31 of the Action Espress team Racing.

Aitken will replace Alexander Sims, who will return to Corvette Racing after a season with the AXR team later this season.

The 27-year-old Briton has already raced alongside Derani and Sims for the 4 races that make up the IMSA Endurance Cup, making his debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona before helping his teammates at the 12 Hours of Sebring. He also took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but a contact on the first lap forced him to finish the most famous endurance race in the world in 17th place.

“Jack did very well last season and we were looking for available riders for our Endurance programme,” said Action Express Racing team manager Gary Nelson.

“He has shown that he is very fast on the track, that he knows how to use the GTP car quickly and that he is an asset to the team. For us, Jack will be an excellent driver who will make up a good crew with Pipo [Derani] and will have a larger role next season.”

At the end of the Petit Le Mans season there is only one appointment left and at the moment Derani, Sims and Aitken are leading the standings with 7 points ahead of the first rival crew.

#31: Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac VSeries.R, GTP: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“Ever since I started the program with Cadillac Racing and Whelen Engineering, everyone has been incredibly kind and passionate about helping me and the team improve,” Aitken added after the official announcement.

“That’s one of the reasons why I’m incredibly excited to become a full-time driver for the team starting next season.”

“The competitiveness of the IMSA and the quality of the calendar are two more reasons that prompted me to accept the offer and I really like the style of racing I’ve taken part in this year in my Endurance outings”.

“I have Cadillac and Whelen Engineering to thank for their continued trust in me and my teammates, Pipo and Alex.”

Aitken’s replacement as AXR team rider for the Endurance category will be named by the team at a later date.