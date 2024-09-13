Inception Racing has officially unveiled the livery of its all-new Ferrari that will make its debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup race at Indianapolis.

Still in collaboration with Optimum Motorsport, the team that sees Ollie Millroy and Brendan Iribe at the wheel had announced some time ago the switch from McLaren to the 296 GT3.

Last week the Maranello car arrived in the United States and the team was able to carry out a test session in Austin to begin to gain familiarity with a car that is yet to be discovered in view of the 6 Hours of Indianapolis which will take place on Sunday 22 September.

On the ‘Brickyard’ circuit, together with Iribe and Millroy, we will see Frederik Schandorff at work, ready to attack the GTD Class with their Ferrari #70, of which today we can appreciate the wonderful livery created by the Sean Bull Design studio.

The fire-red base features darker inserts that reflect the team’s logo along the entire side, while the lower black part and the roof are crossed by a yellow stripe that goes very well with the predominant colours, recalling the official colours of the Prancing Horse.

#70 Inception Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Optimum Motorsport

