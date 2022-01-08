Inception Racing and Tower Motorsport are ready to take on the entire 2022 season in the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Starting with the British team, it will make its debut at the 24h of Daytona later this month with the McLaren driven by Brendan Iribe / Ollie Millroy / Jordan Pepper / Frederick Schandorff, who will be in action in the GTD Class in their 720S GT3 # 70.

“There is no better way to start the 2022 season with an event as important as Daytona – said Team Principal, Shaun Goff – We made our debut at IMSA just a couple of months ago and we are thrilled to be able to participate in the full season”.

“Unfortunately 2021 ended brutally with the cancellation of Kyalami, so after the Christmas break we are ready to fly to the United States for the Roar and 24h tests”.

# 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Gabriel Aubry, James French Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Also at Tower we are preparing to participate in the American series throughout the year with the Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 # 8 in the hands of team principal John Farano, assisted by Louis Delétraz, Rui Andrade and Ferdinand Habsburg.

“I am excited to be able to race with Louis all season and to have Rui for the Endurance Cup races, as well as Ferdinand in the team for the 24h – says Farano – I have already had the opportunity to test in Daytona with these fantastic riders who have immediately in light of talent and speed “.

Delétraz added: “With John, Rui and Ferdinand I think the line-up is very competitive. Preparation for 2022 has already started with some tests and the goal is to be successful given the reasons, I can’t wait to get started “.

Andrade agrees: “I am extremely happy with the opportunity to join John, Louis and Ferdinand for Daytona. It is one of the most prestigious car races in the world and having spent most of my childhood in America, I feel very privileged to be able to get back to doing what I love the most. I know Tower is an amazing team and I’ve already had the chance to rehearse with them and get to know everyone. It just made me more excited! “

Habsburg comments: “Racing in America is different from the rest of the world, nothing comes close to the atmosphere of Daytona on race day. It pulls you in and makes you want to go back every time. My goal is pretty clear. : after Le Mans, I will give my all to win Daytona “.