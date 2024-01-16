From January 19th to 29th, great activities on the track in Florida with the first appointment of the 2024 season of the American series: let's see the Italian timetables of what awaits us in a month.

We're almost there: the 2024 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship is officially about to begin, entering the first of two weeks of activity in Daytona, where the prestigious 24h will take place on January 27-28.

First, however, the Florida track will open its doors for the usual three days of testing called Roar Before the 24, i.e. the collective tests that will allow all the contenders of the GTP, LMP2, GTD PRO and GTD Classes of the American series, plus some guests ', to best prepare the first event of the year.

We will see intense activities from Friday to Sunday, also because Qualifying is scheduled on the last day to define the starting grid for the following weekend's race.

We start on January 19th with the first Free Practice sessions, while on Sunday 21st the battle is for the official timed practices, after the elimination of the Qualifying Race seen a couple of years ago.

Considering the 6 hour time difference that separates us from Daytona, let's see what the times of track activities are foreseen in the official program published by IMSA. We remind you that Qualifying and the Race will be broadcast live by IMSA TVwhile for all sessions the news will be available with comments from experts and interviews on IMSA Radio.

ROAR BEFORE THE 24 – THE PROGRAM

Friday 19 January

Session #1: 5pm-6.30pm (all classes)

Session #2: 10.15pm-12.00am (10.15pm-11.45pm GTD/LMP2 Classes, 10.30pm-12.00am GTD PRO/GTP Classes)

Saturday 20 January

Session #3: 5.15pm-6.45pm (all classes)

Session #4: 9.10pm-10.10pm (all classes)

Sunday 21 January

Session #5: 00:30-2:30 (all classes)

Session #6: 7.25pm-7.50pm (GTP Class only)

GTD PRO/GTD Qualifications: 19;55-20;10

LMP2 Qualifying: 20;20-20;35 (Bronze drivers only)

GTP Qualifying: 8.45pm-9.00pm

