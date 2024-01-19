Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Nicklas Nielsen and Matthieu Vaxivière will participate in the 24 Hours of Daytona 2024, the 62nd edition of the American endurance classic – first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship – at the wheel of the Oreca-07 Gibson fielded by the Richard Mille AF Corse team in the LMP2 category.

Perez Companc is an experienced endurance racing driver in both the United States and Europe, given his numerous participations in Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Wadoux, an official Ferrari driver, is the first woman to win a race in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC), at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE EVO #83 of Richard Mille AF Corse in the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps in 2023 (on that occasion ran together with Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera).

Nielsen, an official Ferrari driver, is a multiple winner of endurance races in the GT and LMP2 categories and it is a must to highlight his involvement in the WEC Hypercar class with the Ferrari – AF Corse 499P #50.

Vaxivière completes the Daytona lineup for the Richard Mille AF Corse team, adding concrete experience gained at the top of international motorsport.