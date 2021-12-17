G-Drive Racing by APR has ready its crews with which it will present itself at the start of the 24h of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship 2022.

The Russian team, which will collaborate with the Portuguese team, will field two Oreca 07-Gibson in the LMP2 Class, as already announced a few weeks ago.

Ed Jones, Oliver Rasmussen and René Rast will climb the # 26, who then begins a preparation with the prototypes in view of a possible engagement with Audi’s LMDh, while François Heriau will be the fourth with the Bronze license, as required by the regulation.

The presence of Luca Ghiotto has already been announced, on the other car we will see James Allen, Tijmen Van Der Helm and Jon Falb at work.

Read also:

“G-Drive Racing is one of the most successful teams in LMP2 and having a rider of the caliber of Rast with us on his Daytona debut makes us very proud,” said team principal Roman Rusinov.

“I’m really happy that my friend René is back racing with us, he has experience and has already been successful in Daytona, so he will be a great help for the team.”

“As always, we choose the drivers carefully and I think we have put together the best possible team, making a mix of experience and youth. I believe that there are all the ingredients to aim for success “.