Aston Martin also does not want to miss the fight for success in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the 2023 season.

The British company will continue to attend with the Vantage GT3 prepared by Heart Of Racing both in the GTD PRO class and in GTD.

For the first category, Alex Riberas and Ross Gunn were chosen to share the wheel of car #23, with David Pittard joining …Read more

#IMSA #Aston #Martin #drivers #VantageHeart #Racing