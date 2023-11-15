The IMSA SportsCar Championship has published the first entry list for the 24h of Daytona which will open the 2024 season on the weekend of January 25-28, as always preceded by the Roar Before the 24 tests of the previous week.

For the 62nd edition of the race taking place in Florida there is no shortage of big names among the 10 GTP Class cars, 12 LMP2, 13 GTD PRO and the 25 of the always numerous GTD.

Great expectations for the Grand Touring Prototype category, which after the debut of the LMDh in 2023 will have a larger entry list thanks to the addition of the private Porsches of Proton Competition (where Gimmi Bruni and Neel Jani are confirmed) and JDC-Miller MotorSports, adding to the two official Team Penske 963s driven by the quartet of Tandy/Jaminet/Estre/Vanthoor (#6) and Campbell/Nasr/Newgarden/Makowiecki (#7).

As already announced some time ago, Cadillac presents the #01 of Chip Ganassi Racing (Bourdais/Van Der Zande/Dixon) and the #31 of Action Express Racing (Derani/Aitken/Blomqvist), while in Acura we rely on the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti to defend the success achieved in the last edition, doubling the team’s ARX-06 LMDh in neon-blue livery after the farewell to Meyer Shank Racing-Curb Agajanian.

BMW is banking on the experience gained with Team RLL by fielding the M Hybrid V8s of Krohn/Farfus/Vanthoor (#24) and De Phillippi/Yelloly/Martin (#25), waiting to know the name of their fourth crewmates.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz

In LMP2 there are many teams still being defined, but in the meantime United Autosports (the only one to field two Oreca 07-Gibson), Crowdstrike-APR, Tower, TDS, Era, high Class, Sean Creech, Inter Europol/PR1 Mathiasen, Riley, AO Racing and AF Corse, the latter bringing the official Ferrari drivers – Nicklas Nielsen/Lilou Wadoux – with Luis Pérez Companc.

In GTD PRO there is great anticipation for the debut of the two brand new Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the hands of Pratt Miller Motorsports and the Ford Mustangs of Multimatic Motorsports. The only other brand that has entered two vehicles is Porsche with the 911s of AO Racing and Kellymoss/Riley, while all the others show up with one car.

Among these, Lamborghini has an Iron Lynx Huracan with the #19 waiting for the #63 to appear on the SC63 LMDh which will debut later in the season in the GTP Class. BMW relies on Paul Miller Racing, Pfaff Motorsports will debut with its new McLaren, Lexus has confirmed an RC F from Vasser Sullivan and Aston Martin the Vantage from Heart Of Racing.

Ferrari could not be missing with the 296 GT3 #62 of Risi Competizione driven by Rigon/Serra/Pier Guidi, while Mercedes is waiting to understand how to form the crew of the AMG GT3 #75 of SunEnergy 1.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images #023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Onofrio Triarsi, Charles Scardina, Alessio Rovera

Finally, as per tradition, a large line-up of GT3 cars for the GTD category where many gentlemen drivers appear.

Aston Martin will defend its 2023 triumph again with the #27 Heart of Racing Vantage, joined by the #44 Magnus Racing.

Here too, first appearance for the new Corvettes and Fords prepared respectively by AWA (two examples) and Proton Competition (Mustang #55).

Lamborghini presents the two Huracans of Iron Lynx and Iron Dames, plus the #78 of Forte Racing where we will see Loris Spinelli at work and the #45 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

Ferrari will still have the #21 of AF Corse (Mann/Heriau/Cozzolino), the #023 of Triarsi Competizioni (Rovera/Triarsi/Agostini/Scardina) and the #47 of Cetilar Racing (Sernagiotto/Lacorte/Cheever), with the debut of the #34 of Conquest Racing.

Vasser Sullivan confirms his Lexus #12, Porsche will race with the Andretti Motorsports, MDK (two 911), Wright and Kellymoss/Riley teams, while Mercedes is with Lone Star Racing, Winward and Korthoff/Preston.

Gradint Racing brings the only Acura of the lot, finally BMW is always with Turner Motorsport, while Inception Racing’s McLaren completes the list.

“We couldn’t be prouder to release the preliminary list of participants for the 24 Hours of Daytona, earlier than ever before,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“Looking high and low, we will have an incredible line-up of teams, cars and drivers and there will be no shortage of exciting stories to follow over the next two months in the lead up to the race. With such a large grid, it would be impossible to pick out a favorite in any of the four classes”.

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: List of GTP Class Entries

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: List of LMP2 Class Entries

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: List of GTD PRO Class Entries

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: List of GTD Class Entries