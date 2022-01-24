The Ferraris do not seem to be in good shape for the 24h of Daytona and there is an absolute need for something to change in view of the opening appointment of IMSA 2022 which will take place on 29-30 January.

Once the Qualifying Race has been archived to define the starting grid for the legendary Rolex 24, the ease with which cars like Porsche and Mercedes have fought for the top is immediately apparent, while the 488s trudged along with other GT3s, both in the GTD Class. PRO and GTD.

In the end, the best of the Prancing Horse cars was that of Cetilar Racing, 42nd overall at the finish line and 12th in GTD, just ahead of that of Risi Competizione, which finished 11th among the GTD PROs. AF Corse # 21 is even further back.

It is clear that the Ferraris suffered from the decrease in cavalry imposed by the Balance of Performance compared to 2021, as well as an increase in weight and changes in the incidence of the wing that slowed down their pace.

“It was a race clearly characterized by the situation linked to the Balance of Performance that IMSA imposed on us, we did what we could and had to”, declared Roberto Lacorte, owner and driver of Cetilar.

“Now let’s see, we have gathered good information on the set-up to use for the car, obviously based on the current BoP. We will work to be in a slightly more comfortable position in terms of speed.”

The Tuscan tries to think positively in view of the debut with his new 488 GT3 Evo 2020 # 47 in Florida, a track he had known in 2021 with the Dallara LMP2.

“With the public it’s a completely different atmosphere, Daytona and IMSA are a totally different world than Europe, but it’s really nice to experience it. We are at the first stage of our new American adventure, we start great with 24h, but then there will be tracks and mythical events. It will be a crescendo of emotions, there is a lot to do, but let’s continue with our heads down “.

# 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

As a companion in the Qualifying Race, Lacorte was able to count on Alessio Rovera, who was thus able to make his debut on the USA track

“In the various tests we tried to find as much feeling as possible, also considering that they are making their debut at Daytona – says the driver from Varese – In the Qualifying Race it was not easy to do better than what we achieved, we were a bit limited by the BoP, but to the the end was just the preparation for next weekend’s big event, so we’ll be working on the set-up again, hoping they’ll help us with the rules. “

As a new official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, Rovera also enjoyed the scene.

“We are 61 cars at the start, a show and also challenging to manage everything on the track. Daytona is a unique stage, in many ways I could compare it to Le Mans, already in these days for the ‘Roar’ it was full of fans. right here for my first race as an official Ferrari driver “.

“I liked the circuit a lot, especially the banking is super, you really feel the centrifugal force a lot. Even the central section, the so-called ‘infield’, is interesting: driven and not so simple, because it is very tight. In general it is fun. to go and with the car everything went well “.

Having said that IMSA races are often characterized by numerous twists and changes in rankings due to the management of situations – with neutralizations, yellow flags, Safety Car and so on – the starting position for a 24h is not always to be considered positive or negative on the eve.

What we need to understand now is how the IMSA technicians will make changes to the BoP, because it is clear that cars like Ferrari, BMW and Corvette sweated terribly during the week of the Roar.