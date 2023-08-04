AWA Racing will field the other two brand new Corvettes in the GTD Class from next season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

During the presentation of the Z06 GT3.R, the top management of the General Motors brand had announced four specimens at the start of the US series, with the first two prepared for the GTD PRO Class by Pratt & Miller Motorsports.

The negotiations to find the team ready to take on the commitment of the GTD have continued in recent months and in the end it will be up to AWA Racing the burden and honor of having in hand the other two Chevrolet cars equipped with a 5 .5 liters.

The Canadian team knows the championship very well since it has been racing with the LMP3s for some years; in January it celebrated its category success at the prestigious 24h of Daytona and in the two-year period 2024-2025 it is ready to face an unprecedented and equally demanding challenge among the GT3s.

#13 AWA Duqueine D08: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“We are very proud and happy to confirm that we will field two GTD-Class Z06 GT3.R Corvettes for the 2024 and 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship seasons. We are excited about this new chapter for the sporting future of our team. , and we are grateful to Corvette and Chevrolet Motorsports for their support and belief in us.”

Andrew Wojteczko, AWA’s owner and Technical Director, expresses his satisfaction: “I am honored to have the opportunity for AWA to represent Corvette in the IMSA. I have the utmost respect for those involved and look forward to our part to help ensure the results of the Z06 GT3.R”.

2024 Corvette Z06 GT3R Photo by: Chevrolet

Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager, added: “We are delighted to welcome AWA to the Corvette Racing family. It was important for us to select a highly competitive and collaborative team to be our first representative in the GTD Class. fantastic choice. The team has a proven track record of winning races across multiple sportscar categories and series. Our goal is to help AWA compete for championships and race wins with the Z06 GT3.R in 2024 and beyond.”

Ben Johnson, Technical Director of Pratt Miller Motorsports, comments: “It is great to welcome AWA into our family, we have a deep respect for the technical level and capabilities of the team. level of cooperation and engineering insight that will be invaluable in rapidly developing the Z06 GT3.R and our customer service program going forward.”