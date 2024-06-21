The IMSA Championship returns on Sunday with the Six Hours of Watkins Glen, in a season that began with the victory of Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 62 at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTD Pro class with the two officials Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. The team is now second after two races in the IMSA Endurance Cup, trailing the leader by just two points.

In America, the protagonists are the drivers who recently won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Prancing Horse: Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina, engaged with the car derived from the Maranello company’s series, and Nicklas Nielsen, with an LMP2 class prototype.

Another four Ferrari 296 GT3s are entered in the GTD class with as many teams: Cetilar Racing returns to the spotlight with number 47 entrusted to official driver Antonio Fuoco, flanked by Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto.

The team is fifth in the Endurance Cup, seven points off the top of the standings. The team took second place at the 12 Hours of Sebring last March, a race the Italian team won in 2022.

At Watkins Glen there will be another fresh winner of the Le Mans test, namely the other official Miguel Molina who last June 16th celebrated the success of the 499P number 50, first at the finish line on the Circuit de la Sarte.

#023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Onofrio Triarsi, Charles Scardina, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Together with the Spaniard on the 296 GT3 number 21 of AF Corse there will be Simon Mann and François Heriau, both veterans of the French “marathon” which they competed in the LMGT3 class.

The crew is in sixth position in the Endurance Cup, eight points behind the leaders. Tied in GTD will be the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Conquest Racing with Alberto Costa and Manny Franco flanked by Cedric Sbirrazzuoli.

Triarsi Competizione fields the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 23 with the official driver Alessio Rovera, flanked by Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina; the crew occupies third place in the GTD Endurance Cup standings, four points behind the leader.

Finally, Nicklas Nielsen takes part in the Glen test in the LMP2 class, sharing the cockpit of prototype number 88, entered by the Richard Mille AF Corse team, with Lilou Wadoux – both official drivers of the Prancing Horse – and Louis Perez Companc.

#47 CETILAR Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

6 Hours of the Glen: The Story

Ferrari achieved four overall victories in the Watkins Glen classic, three of which were scored by Gianpiero Moretti for Kevin Doran with the Ferrari 333SP.

He was joined by Eliseo Salazar in 1994, Max Papis in 1996 and Didier Theys and Mauro Baldi in 1998. Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx triumphed in a Ferrari 312P in 1972.