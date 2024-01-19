It is the Roar Before the 24, the traditional event that includes testing and qualifying for the 24 Hours of Daytona, which inaugurates the 2024 season of international motorsport.

Ferrari is at the start of the event on American soil with five 296 GT3s and, overall, seven official Prancing Horse drivers.

The Roar, taking place in Florida between Friday 19 and Sunday 21 January, represents the prelude to the 24 Hours – the first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship – now in its 62nd edition this year, which will start on Saturday 28 January at 1.40pm (local time).

At Daytona, Risi Competizione fields a line-up entirely made up of official drivers, in GTD Pro, in the first act of the Endurance Cup.

Conquest Racing begins the first full season in GTD, while in the same class AF Corse, Triarsi Competizione and Cetilar Racing return to the start of the endurance tests in a calendar that this year has expanded to five races, considering the test that will be staged in Indianapolis, which adds to the classic rounds of Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta.

Photo by: AF Corse #21 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Miguel Molina, François Heriau, Kei Cozzolino

GTD PRO

Risi Competizione is entered with the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 62, driven on track by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra, in the class reserved for cars driven by teams of professional drivers.

In 2022, at Daytona, the Houston-based team raced a 2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo in GTD Pro, missing the top step of the podium by just two seconds.

Serra and Rigon, therefore, during the same season also achieved a second place in Watkins Glen, obtaining points that would have been essential for the title victory obtained by the Italian-Brazilian pair in the Endurance Cup.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #023: Triarsi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD: Davide Rigon, Onofrio Triarsi, Charles Scardina, Riccardo Agostini

GTD

The two drivers who will take part in the entire Endurance Cup season, Manny Franco and Albert Costa, are joined by Cédric Sbirrazzouli and Alessandro Balzan in the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 34 fielded by Conquest Racing.

AF Corse is at the start with Ferrari 296 GT3 number 21 entrusted to official driver Miguel Molina, teamed with Simon Mann, Francois Heriau and Kei Cozzolino.

Triarsi Competizione participates in the 24th of Daytona for the second time with the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 023 entrusted to the official of the Maranello company, Alessio Rovera, together with Onofrio Triarsi, Charlie Scardina and Riccardo Agostini.

In 2023 the Orlando-based team finished the race in tenth place, obtaining the best result among those recorded by the cars from the Maranello company.

Cetilar Racing presents itself in Florida with the 296 GT3 number 47 of the crew formed by Ferrari official Antonio Fuoco, with Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Eddie Cheever III. In the Italian team's palmares, the victory obtained at the 12 Hours of Sebring, in 2022, in the GTD class stands out.