Ferrari and Risi Competizione field a team with great potential for the 24h of Daytona.

The US team will in fact have a set of official Prancing Horse drivers for the first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship 2022 which it will attend in the GTD Pro Class.

The reigning World Champions James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi will drive the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 marked in # 62, joined by Daniel Serra and above all Davide Rigon; for the latter a great news and the first important commitment to return after the terrible bang he had been the protagonist of at Spa-Francorchamps last summer.

“The 24h of Daytona is always a very important race that we want to win – explains the owner of the team, Giuseppe Risi – This year we will also have a new Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the hands of the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers”.

“They are talented guys who know the car very well and who compete consistently at the highest levels on a global scale. James and Ale won the FIA ​​WEC and Le Mans in 2021, and they are the best in the sport.”

“Davide and Daniel have brought just as many successes to Ferrari, so with this line-up and a well-prepared team we want to fight for the triumph at Daytona.”