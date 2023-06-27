The Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 #62 finished second in the GTD Pro class at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, third round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship – Endurance Cup, with the pair formed by the Prancing Horse officials Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon.

The Ferrari teams concluded the weekend with positive results in both GT3 classes: the Triarsi Competizione car shared by Alessio Rovera, Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina obtained a fourth place in the GTD category reserved for crews made up of professionals and gentlemen drivers.

#62: Risi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD PRO: Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra Photo by: Art Fleischmann

GTD PRO

Factory drivers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon had to settle for second place on the podium in the GTD Pro class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the #62 Ferrari 296 GT3, equaling their 2022 result in the classic endurance race staged in the State of New York.

Serra, who started from pole position, dropped to second on the first lap, but managed to take the lead around two hours. At that point, his Ferrari was hit by a competitor moments before the Brazilian driver was penalized for an improper pit lane entry which dropped him to ninth place.

Later, Rigon served a penalty for tire reasons, which dropped him from fourth to seventh position. He climbed up to second place before the final pit stop with four hours to go, setting the stage for the American team’s grand finale.

Serra tried to put the front two cars under pressure during the final hour. In second place with 23 minutes to go, the Ferrari driver narrowed his lead to less than a second, only to have his lead reduced by a caution with 3’30” to go.

The Italian-Brazilian couple crossed the checkered flag with a delay of 1″364 compared to the Lexus #14.

#62: Risi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD PRO: Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, #14: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, #3: Corvette Racing, Corvette C8.R GTD , GTD PROS: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, podiums Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“In the end it was a good result, we were very close to the leaders in the final laps. I think Daniel could have had the opportunity to overtake the Lexus. We are very happy with the result because we started from the front, but the strategy was a gamble” , comments the Venetian.

“The team did a great job, didn’t make any mistakes and the car was fine. During the race we had some problems with the power steering which made life difficult for us. But I have to say it was a positive day and we are happy.” for the points won. We will now start working for Petit Le Mans.”

The South American adds: “The Full Course Yellow at the end was a shame. Up until then, however, it was a good fight and in the end we took 2nd place. It’s always nice to get on the podium in a race like this”.

“The problems we had at the start weren’t serious, even if we had a drive-through penalty. However, we did a good job, with excellent pit stops. I was very fast and now we can start preparing for the Petit Le Mans”.

#61: Af Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD PRO: Simon Mann, Miguel Molina, Ulysse De Pauw See also Ferretti's bet for Cruz Azul's forward Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

AF Corse took eighth place in the GTD Pro category, with official driver Miguel Molina joined by Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw in the #61 Ferrari 296 GT3.

Mann had started ninth, but due to a technical problem the team’s day ended earlier than expected.

#023: Triarsi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD: Charles Scardina, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Art Fleischmann

gtd extension

Triarsi Competizione had an excellent race with the official driver Alessio Rovera who went from 11th place to 4th during the last two hours with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #023.

The Varese native, protagonist during the season in some of the main international endurance races with the new car from the Maranello company, was joined by team regulars Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina.

While Cetilar Racing took 19th place at the checkered flag with the official driver Antonio Fuoco who drove the #47 Ferrari 296 GT3 together with Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sergagiotto.