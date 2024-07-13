DragonSpeed ​​will make a big change after the summer, moving up to the GTD class of the IMSA Sportscar Championship with a Ferrari.

The American team, which has distinguished itself in recent years with its Oreca LMP2, has chosen the 6 Hours of Indianapolis scheduled for September as the penultimate round of the Endurance Cup to face a new challenge with the 296 GT3.

The team led by Elton Julian has already had dealings with GT cars in the past, not just Ferraris, but also Audi, Mercedes and Porsche in the various American and international endurance series.

The Maranello car branded with the #81 will certainly be driven by Bronze driver Henrik Hedman, while his teammates will be defined in the coming weeks.

“After achieving my first success in the Ferrari Challenge, I am delighted to return to my racing roots with DragonSpeed,” said the American, who will also later introduce his 17-year-old son William to the series.

“I look forward to introducing another Hedman to the sport as part of our new journey with the Ferrari 296.”

Team Principal Julian added: “I’m really looking forward to this challenge. GT3 has been something we’ve been aiming for since it was established as the top GT class and, thanks to Henrik, we’ll be joining the fray sooner than expected. No one can underestimate the competition at this level and there’s a lot to learn in a short space of time.”

“Returning to Ferrari fills me with nostalgia for the times when I drove the 333 SP in the 1990s and allows us to align our team with what we consider to be the best car and the greatest brand in the category.”