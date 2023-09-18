The Team Penske 963 #7 driven by Matt Campbell started from Pole Position and held the lead into the first corner.

Sebastien Bourdais, starting the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, went to the outside and immediately started a three-way battle for the lead entering Turn 1.

Campbell, inside teammate Mathieu Jaminet (who started with the #6 963 alongside him) and Bourdais, stalled and missed the apex, allowing Jaminet in the #6 Porsche to take the lead . As a result, it closed out Bourdais, who was hit and spun by the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 driven by Tom Blomqvist, who was then hit by Phillip Eng in the #24 Team RLL BMW.

The first neutralization came due to the debris left by the accident, which sent Bourdais to the pits with damage to the right front and the need to change the nose. Blomqvist remained on track despite damage to the front of his car, while damage suffered by Eng was significant enough to require several visits to the pits and he finished the race in 41st place overall and last in the GTP class, with 10 laps of delay.

The second Full Course Yellow was triggered when the #18 Oreca LMP2 of Dwight Merriman (Era Motorsport) made light contact with the #93 Acura NSX GT3 (Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR) of the GTD class on the exit of the final corner. Merriman spun in front of the group and risked an accident until the yellow flag was shown.

Shortly after, here is the first series of driver changes: Tandy replaced Jaminet, while Nasr swapped with Campbell. At this point, Blomqvist remained on the track, but underwent a nose replacement due to the earlier contact.

While the GTDs were pitting, the Penske Porsches were unable to maintain control of the race, allowing Pipo Derani’s #31 Cadillac to incredibly leap into first place, despite running under FCY regime. Nasr jumped ahead of Tandy on the restart in Turn 1, with 1h35′ to go, while Derani remained first.

#31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

It took Nasr 25′ to catch up with his compatriot, who passed Turn 1 after struggling with lapped traffic, taking the lead and also imitating Tandy. Derani dropped to third and immediately started losing time to the Porsches.

With an hour to go, Nasr and Tandy made slight contact while weaving through traffic, which allowed the latter to close in and attempt to take the lead exiting Turn 4. However, track positions remained unchanged.

The most important moment of the race came with 46 minutes to go: Nasr pitted while Tandy inherited the lead and stayed out for a further lap. On his out lap, Nasr went out at Turn 7 and lost time on the grass, while Tandy kept his cool and found himself with a 7″ lead.

From that moment on, the Briton did nothing wrong, going on to win with a 17″421 margin over his teammate. The BMW M Hybrid V8 #25 of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing finished in third place, with Connor De Phillippi leading the car to the finish line after his co-driver Nick Yelloly had handled the initial part.

The battle in LMP2 was won by Mikkel Jensen in the #11 TDS Racing car, also driven by Steven Thomas. The winning move came 25′ from the end of the race, with Jensen overtaking the #8 of Tower Motorsports in the hands of Louis Delétraz, who had led most of the contest.

Anthony Mantella and Wayne Boyd drove the #17 Tower Motorsports Ligier JS P320 to victory in LMP3, 12″ ahead of Josh Burdon/Gar Robinson, armed with the #74 Ligier-Riley.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The GTD Pro was won by the #79 Mercedes AMG GT3 driven by the WeatherTech Racing duo of Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon. The two preceded the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 #23 of the Heart of Racing Team, driven by Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas, by 3″493.

Philip Ellis performed last-minute magic in GTD, pulling off the class-winning move with four minutes to go in Turns 8-9. Ellis led the #57 Mercedes of the Winward Racing team, passing the Aston of Heart Of Racing and finishing ahead of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 of Loris Spinelli (Forte Racing) by 1″268.