It was a Saturday to remember in Lime Rock for Aston Martin, Team Heart of Racing and its team principal, Ian James.

While the latter was celebrating its 50th birthday, the Vantage GT3s prepared by the American team achieved success in both classes of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Poleman Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas achieved their first success of the 2023 season in the GTD PRO Class with the Aston #23 and the #27 driven by Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen triumphed in GTD for the first time after winning the 24h of Daytona in January.

The Heart of Racing saw its overall number of IMSA race wins drop from nine to 11 over the course of 2 hours 40 minutes on Saturday afternoon. The last 48 minutes were free of neutrals and created tense battles in both categories.

Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus kept Riberas under heavy pressure in GTD PRO, before making a small mistake in Turn 1, also known as the ‘Big Bend’, with just over five minutes to go.

This gave Riberas some breathing room, who relaxed before crossing the finish line 0.336s ahead of the RC F GT3, with the top four cars separated by just 1.138s.

Gunn and Riberas raced with a brand new chassis, which had to be built in the two weeks following the #23’s massive crash at Mosport.

Third place went to Bachler/Pilet in the #9 Porsche of Pfaff Motorsport, completing the podium ahead of the Corvette of Taylor/Garcia. Further back in the order of the GTD PROs the #79 Mercedes of WeatherTech Racing entrusted to Gounon/Juncadella.

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Sorensen and De Angelis top the GTD podium

A similar story occurred in GTD, where Sorensen was chased but never passed by a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 Rs (992): the #92 fielded by Kellymoss with Riley and driven by Alec Udell/Julien Andlauer and the #77 Wright Motorsports with Alan Brynjolfsson/Trent Hindman.

Andlauer who finished at 0″555 from the Danish of Aston under the checkered flag, and the latter reopens the title issue because the championship leaders had a difficult day.

Despite a good recovery, Bryan Sellers/Madison Snow finished only eighth in their category with the Paul Miller Racing BMW #1, penalized in the pits and forced to recover in the second part of the race.

The Top 5 went to the Turner Motorsport BMW #96 driven by the Gallagher/Foley duo and the Forte Racing-USRT Lamborghini #78 driven by Goikhberg/Spinelli, also delayed by an initial penalty.

An accident in the first half of the race forced the #91 Porsche of Metni/Van Berlo (Kellymoss-Riley) and the Aston #94 of Andretti/Chaves (Andretti Autosport) to retire.