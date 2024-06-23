Pipo Derani’s adventure with Action Express Racing will end at the end of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The news was previewed by the Brazilian driver himself, who has two titles under his belt in the American series, but who will now change his jersey, also because the scenarios for next season are starting to emerge in Cadillac Racing.

“We have chosen by mutual agreement not to continue together once this year is over. We had a fantastic time winning two championships, two endurance titles, many races and achieving several pole positions,” the 30-year-old wrote in his personal statement.

“I really enjoyed these moments with the team and with Cadillac, I really appreciated everything they gave me and did for my career, and all the beautiful moments spent together will remain in my mind forever.”

“Now it’s time to think about winning a third championship this year, before taking different paths for next year.”

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken Photo by: Art Fleischmann

As we know, from 2025 Cadillac Racing will offer its V-Series.R. most likely to Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, with the exit of Chip Ganassi Racing, while AXR should remain with a car in IMSA.

The Jota will instead take care of the two Dallara-chassis LMDhs of the GM brand in the FIA ​​WEC, but for now any announcement is yet to come.

“We have not yet finalized a timetable for official announcements, each program is still to be defined,” responded GM SportsCar Manager Laura Wontrop Klauser when approached by Motorsport.com for comment.