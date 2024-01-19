Cadillac and Mustang fly to the top in the second test session of the Roar Before the 24, collective tests that the protagonists of the IMSA SportsCar Championship are undertaking to prepare for the 24h of Daytona next week.

The other 105 minutes of activity that took place at sunset only had one interruption when Michael Dinan (Tower Motorsports) lost control of his Oreca #8 at the 'Le Mans' chicane and ended up off the track, but otherwise nothing happened. major accidents are seen.

In the GTP Class this time the V-Series.R #31 of Action Express Racing achieved the reference time of 1'35″217 at the hands of Pipo Derani, who in the final overtook the BMW #25 of the Team RLL also trimming half a second from Team Penske's Porsche #6, the best of Session 1.

A slightly more grainy ranking which sees the Acura #10 of WTR Andretti in fourth place, 0″7 from the record, with the other BMW of RLL marked #24 completing the Top5, but at almost 1″, as is the Chip Ganassi Racing's #01 Cadillac finishing sixth.

The Acura #40 of WTR Andretti finishes seventh, keeping behind the Porsches #7 of Team Penske, #5 of Proton Competition – this time able to lap much more after completing the construction of the 963 and fixing the small problems that arose were demonstrated in the morning – and #85 of JDC-Miller Motorsports, the only one to finish more than 2″ behind.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, Christian Rasmussen

In the LMP2 Class, the Oreca #18 of Era Motorsport set the best time in 1'39″674 right from the start with Christian Rasmussen at the wheel, capable of keeping the excellent Ligier #33 of Sean Creech behind by a handful of tenths Motorsport and the Oreca #88 of AF Corse.

The other 07-Gibsons that follow are also close, such as the #52 of Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen and the two of United Autosports, which occupy fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively in the space of 0″542.

Behind them we have the #20 of MDK by High Class Racing, on which they solved the problem that led to Dennis Andersen going off the track in Session 1, while the #8 of Tower finishes in eighth place.

The #04 of APR and the #99 of AO Racing also placed in the Top10 with 1″ on the back, while not far away the Oreca of TDS Racing #11, Riley #74 and DragonSpeed ​​#81 completed the ranking.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Harry Tincknell, Mike Rockenfeller, Christopher Mies

Moving on to the GT3s, this time the best is a car from the GTD PRO Class, namely the brand new Mustang #64 from Multimatic which Christopher Mies sets in 1'46″494, beating Jan Heylen armed with the Porsche #120 from Wright Motorsports with which it is the fastest in the GTD Class.

Third place overall in the GT group goes to James Calado with the Ferrari #62 of Risi Competizione, who has a 0.4″ gap from the top and puts the pair of new Pratt Miller Corvettes in line, as well as the Porsche #77 of AO Racing completing the Top5.

The #65 Mustang is sixth and +0.7″ behind its sister car, which is the same delay as the #14 Lexus of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

This time the #19 and #60 Lamborghinis of Iron Lynx have to settle for eighth and eleventh times after doing very well in Session 1.

Between the two Huracan GT3 EVO2s are the #23 Aston Martin of Heart of Racing and the #9 McLaren of Pfaff Motorsports, with the #1 BMW of Paul Miller Racing and the #75 Mercedes of Sun Energy 1 Racing finishing at the back of the field. ranking with gaps of more than second.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Heylen, Fred Makowiecki

To complete the GTD discussion, the second time of the lot goes to the Ferrari #34 of Conquest Racing at +0″153 thanks to Manny Franco, just a few hundredths better than the Porsche #92 of Kellymoss-Riley and the Ferraris of AF Corse #21 and Cetilar Racing #47.

The ranking is quite close with the first ten within the space of half a second; among these we have in sixth place the Lexus #12 of Vasser Sullivan followed by the Corvette #13 of AWA and the Lamborghinis of Forte Racing #78 and Iron Dames #85, plus the Porsche #86 of MDK Motorsports.

Fewer returns instead for the second AWA Corvette (#17) to close the rear.

Saturday includes three more testing sessions, the last of which will be held at night.

IMSA – ROAR BEFORE THE 24: Session 2