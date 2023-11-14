Jenson Button, Formula 1 world champion in 2009, will drive the Acura ARX-06 GTP #40 alongside Jordan Taylor, Louis Delétraz and Colton Herta. Marcus Ericcson, winner of the 2022 Indianapolis 500, completes the line-up for the #10 team which includes Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Brendon Hartley.

“I am very happy with the lineups WTRAndretti is fielding in both the #10 and #40 Acura ARX-06 GTP for Daytona,” said Michel Andretti, Andretti Global president and CEO.

“WTRAndretti has a solid history of racing at the highest level and we are pushing hard to put all the pieces together to bring home the wins and have two cars fighting for the championship. The addition of Marcus and Jenson to an already solid line-up will make this 24 hours exciting and competitive.”

Button’s presence comes after his IMSA debut at Petit Le Mans last month, where he drove the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 GTP. Furthermore, the Briton contested last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, his second appearance at the well-known event, working closely with current co-driver and teammate Jordan Taylor.

“I am very happy to announce that he will be racing with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti at the Rolex 24 Daytona in the #40 Acuta ARX-06 with one of my Le Mans teammates and good friend Jordan Taylor, the very fast Louis Delétraz and Colton Herta, of whose career in IndyCar I followed with great interest. I got my first taste of IMSA last month at Petit Le Mans and I really liked it. I couldn’t be happier to race at Daytona with such a prestigious team that has achieved so many results in endurance racing and especially at Daytona.”

Ericsson joined Andretti Global’s IndyCar team in the off-season after spending the previous four years at Chip Ganassi Racing, so he will participate in only his second Rolex 24. The Swedish driver took sixth place in his first Rolex 24. contested, finishing sixth in the previous DPi category in the 2022 edition of the endurance classic at Daytona.

“I am very excited and proud to join the WTRAndretti team for the 24 Hours of Daytona,” said Ericsson. “After getting a taste of racing in 2022, I couldn’t wait to get back on the grid for this legendary race. It’s a fantastic feeling racing with one of the best and most successful teams in the sport! I’m already counting inside out and I’m looking forward to working with the team and my new teammates. It’s even more special for me to race with Acura, HPD and HRC, who I know very well having raced my entire IndyCar career with them. On with the 2024!”.

There will be three days of testing with the Roar Before the 24 from January 19-21, followed by the 62nd Rolex 24 Daytona, January 25-28.

“Marcus is absolutely the perfect fit for our team with the way he approaches racing,” said WTR Andretti team principal Wayne Taylor. “He has placed in the top 10 about 30 times in IndyCar and won the Indy 500. He has shown a great interest in our team. You have already met him and he is very committed and focused. I am happy to have him with us and, Of course, since he’s part of the Andretti Global program, we’re lucky to have him with us.”

“Jenson and I have been talking to each other for several years. We have never managed to make this a reality. This time, however, we managed to do it. He drove for JDC at Petit Le Mans and the relationship he built with Jordan from the Garage 56 program closes the circle of our driver lineups, as Jenson will take the last open seat. The guy is really fast,” he continues about Button.

“He’s a Formula 1 world champion. He’s very motivated. My team is very motivated too, HPD and Acura are motivated by having him and all our sponsors. We’re looking forward to working with him. Obviously he comes from different background, but we have had Formula 1 drivers before, and they have all done very well. I have no doubt in his ability to do well for us and for himself. I am really excited, after three years, to have finally convinced Jenson to sign with us,” he says.

David Salters, President and Chief Technical Officer of HPD, added: “Can you believe it? Once again, kudos to WTRAndretti for putting together a truly impressive line-up for the pair of Acura ARX-06s that will participate in the Rolex 24 Daytona in January. With the addition of Honda-powered Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button (another long-time Honda affiliate) they have managed to add even more talent to an already impressive team. This is great for everyone involved, Acura, HPD, WTRAndretti and of course the fans!”