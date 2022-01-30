It begins to dawn in Daytona, where the 24h that opens the 2022 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship has reached the 18th hour in the freezing Florida, as it is just 1 ° C.

Even in the last three hours we have had as many interruptions that continue not to allow the protagonists on the track to place paws and stretches.

The accident at the start of the 16th hour with Forty7’s LMP3 # 7 as protagonist was fortunately resolved with only the Ligier in focus, but Antoine Doquin escaped unscathed.

Shortly after, a bad setback for the Aston Martin # 44 of Magnus Racing, spun at the ‘Bus Stop-Le Mans’ and crashed into the barriers with the rear due to a collision with the Oreca # 29 of Racing Team Nederland.

A puncture to the rear right sent the Oreca # 69 of G-Drive by APR even further back, which then stopped at turn 5 at the 18th hour, causing a new Full Course Yellow.

At the 17th hour another had been decreed due to an accident that knocked out Muehlner’s LMP3 # 6, which came into contact with rival # 36 of Andretti Autosport.

At the restart between the DPi there was the touch of Tristan Vautier to Tristan Nunez in an attempt to parade the primacy of the Cadillac # 31 of AXR. Obviously the JDC-Miller standard bearer received a Drive Through.

Cold sweats for Simon Mann at the wheel of Ferrari # 21: the AF Corse boy saw himself cut off by Josh Pierson’s Oreca # 11, who wanted to pit as if no one else existed. Also for the young man of PR1 Mathiasen came the sanction with a Stop & Go of 60 “, while Mann was able to continue despite having initially slowed down.

Serious troubles instead for the Mercedes # 97 of WeatherTech Racing that was leading in GTD: Daniel Juncadella had to return to the pits with a lot of smoke coming out of his AMG.

To complete the discussion of penalties, Drive Through were also assigned to BMW-RLL # 25, Corvette # 4 and Tower # 8 for exceeding the speed limit in pit lane, G-Drive # 68 and Gilbert Korthoff # 32 for overtaking in regime of yellow flags, as well as 10 “of Stop & Go imposed on Team Hardpoint # 99 for infringement of the pit stop.

During the 18th hour we lost another protagonist of the DPi: Earl Bamber had to bring Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac # 02 back to the pits due to a technical problem, so at full laps and vying for success only four remain.

The Acura # 60 of Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian (Jarvis / Blomqvist / Castroneves / Pagenaud) managed to raise its head and get behind the # 10 of Wayne Taylor Racing (Stevens / Rossi / Taylor / Albuquerque) and the Cadillacs # 5 of JDC-Miller Motorsports (Duval / Keating / Westbrook / Vautier) and # 31 of Action Express Racing (Derani / Nunez / Conway), with the latter recovering from the thrust received from # 5.

The Cadillac # 48 of Johnson / Lopez / Kobayashi / Rockenfeller, fifth in the lot and close to the overall Top10 after having solved the problems, is slowly climbing the slope, but with 9 laps behind the others.

Still in the race, but far behind, the second Cadillac of CGR, the # 01 of Bourdais / Van Der Zande / Dixon / Palou.

In Class LMP2 everything has reopened because now in front we find the Oreca 07-Gibson # 29 of Racing Team Nederland (Van Eerd / VeeKay / Murry / Van Der Garde) with the # 8 of Tower Motorsport (Andrade / Delétraz / Farano / Habsburg) at 1 “, while DragonSpeed’s # 81 (Herta / Lux / DeFrancesco / O’Ward) holds third place.

Also fighting with them remains the # 52 of PR1 Mathiasen (Lapierre / Keating / Huffaker / Jensen). With the aforementioned problems of the # 69 of G-Drive by APR (Van Der Helm / Ghiotto / Allen / Falb), its sister # 68 (Rasmussen / Heriau / Jones / Rast) earns the Top5 of the category, albeit at 6 laps from the leader.

Back was Era # 18 (Dalziel / Merriman / Chatin / Tilley), who however passed United Autosports # 22 (Owen / Smith / McGuire / Hanson) and PR1 Mathiasen # 11 (Tincknell / Bomarito / Pierson / Thomas ).

Among the LMP3s it is always the Ligier # 74 of Riley Motorsports (Fraga / Robinson / Van Berlo / Cooper) to set the pace, but this time chased by the # 33 of Sean Creech Motorsport (Willsey / Barbosa / Priaulx / Jacobsen) because a spin of the # 54 of Core Autosport (Jonsson / Kurtz / Braun / Bennett) put the latter down third.

In the Top5 we always have the # 36 of Andretti (Burdon / Andretti / Lindh / Chaves) and the Duqueine # 13 of Awa (Fidani / Wittmer / Kern / Bell), still present on the track but with significant delays the Duqueine # 26 of Muehlner Motorsports America and the Ligier # 38 of Performance Tech Motorsports.

The GTD PRO is also very close and with the KO of the Mercedes # 97 it was the Porsche # 2 of KCMG (Olsen / Pilet / Vanthoor / Imperatori) to thank for the first vacant place, now held for less than 10 “in the Ferrari # 62 of the Risi Competizione (Calado / Pier Guidi / Rigon / Serra), which got rid of Pfaff’s Porsche # 9 (Jaminet / Campbell / Nasr).

Unfortunately the Lamborghini # 63 of TR3 Racing had to say goodbye to the contention due to problems, therefore the Lexus # 14 of Vasser Sullivan Racing (Barnicoat / Kirkwood / Hawksworth) and the Mercedes # 15 of Proton USA (Mueller / Assenheimer / Cindric), but it must be said that everything can change at any moment.

The same goes for the GTDs, with Wright Motorsports’ Porsche # 16 (Hardwick / Robichon / Heylen / Lietz) returning to the top followed by Inception Racing’s McLaren # 70 (Pepper / Iribe / Schandorff / Millroy) and Mercedes # 57 of Winward Racing (Ward / Ellis / Grenier / Auer).

Also watch out for the AF Corse Ferrari # 21 (Mann / Vilander / Nielsen / Perez Companc), now fourth and at full speed, with the # 32 Mercedes of Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports (Skeen / Davison / McAleer / Andrews) and the Aston Martin # behind. 44 by Magnus Racing (Potter / Lally / Pumpelly / Adam). Puncture for Gradient Acura # 66 (Simpson / Bechtolsheimer / Miller / Farnbacher) sliding back.

On the other hand, it is a pity that the third Ferrari present, that of Cetilar Racing # 47, is far behind due to errors and problems of various kinds. Alessio Rovera’s night stint also brought the fastest lap at some point, but the car is now the penultimate GTD and with hopes for the points area reduced to a flicker.

