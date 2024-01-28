The 24h of Daytona continues immersed in darkness, but this first round of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship does not fail to offer emotions and novelties at every lap. After a 13th hour that was all in all calm, just a few minutes from the next one was the BMW # 24 to have problems stopping and trying to do a reset. Dries Vanthoor tried to restart his M Hybrid V8 in vain …Continue reading

#IMSA #Daytona #15th #Hour #BMW #loses #podium #FerrariRisi #flies