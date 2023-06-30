The IMSA SportsCar Championship rejected the appeal presented by Porsche Penske Motorsport confirming the victory of BMW at the 6h of Watkins Glen.

At the end of the race held last weekend, the 963 #6 LMDh managed by Team Penske had crossed the finish line victorious, but had seen itself relegated to the bottom of the GTP Class standings after the axle fixed to the floor had turned out to be off during the scrutineering from the tolerance limit as thickness.

The German-American team immediately announced its intention to appeal, considering the decision too harsh since the measurement found was non-compliant by less than a millimeter and only on the front part of the so-called ‘skid block’.

Despite this, IMSA confirmed its decision thus officially giving the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 driven by Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly its first win in the series.

The German LMDh prepared by Team RLL had crossed the finish line second and now inherits the primacy in all respects.

#6: Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“Obviously we are pleased with the decision of the IMSA technical group – said team principal Bobby Rahal – There is nothing better than winning, but I was very pleased with the pace our M Hybrid V8 had during the Watkins Glen race “.

“Thank you to everyone at BMW who worked very hard on both sides of the Atlantic for such an intense period on the new GTP programme. Our guys have been in Munich since last July to assist with the build of the cars. We received them in September and started testing in October. With five races left in the season, we are winners.”

De Phillippi adds: “Obviously a win is a win, but we certainly didn’t want it to come under these circumstances. We would have preferred to hold the lead for the last four minutes before being overtaken and I would have liked to celebrate with my team-mates. But this is racing.”

“Everyone at BMW M Team RLL did a phenomenal job throughout the race, overcoming the problems we had at the start with some unfortunate contacts, so bouncing back with strategy and finding the pace was an incredible feat. Maybe we didn’t get the victory as we would have liked, but we certainly had the speed to achieve it; I think it was deserved anyway.”