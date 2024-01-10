Alex Palou will return to the wheel of the Cadillac LMDh for the next 24h of Daytona, the opening race of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season which will be held on January 27-28.

The reigning IndyCar champion has in fact reached an agreement with Chip Ganassi Racing to share the wheel of the V-Series.R #01 together with the already official Sébastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon and Renger Van Der Zande.

The Spaniard therefore reunites the same Caddy crew that competed at Daytona in the last 24 hours which saw the beautiful DPi in action, with the hope of now being competitive with the new generation prototype, in its second year in the American series.

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Front Row Photo with national flag

“I'm excited to return to Daytona after competing with the team in the DPi era in 2022,” said Palou. “I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the new hybrid car and it will be a great way to start the year off at the start.” with such a great team and with really strong teammates.”

“I had the privilege of racing with Scott, Sébastien and Renger, and I'm sure that with all the preparation and knowledge the team has, we will be able to fight for a win and maybe bring home some new watches at the end of January “.