Cadillac Racing has completed the homologation of its V-LMDh with which in 2023 it will be in action in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

At General Motors, after announcing the drivers of the cars that will be managed by the Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing teams, the final step has been taken which will see the prototype make its debut at the 24h of Daytona at the end of next January.

As for the 5-year homologation, IMSA requested a 1:1 scale model of the car to be analyzed in the wind tunnel at Windshear, North Carolina, before being disassembled at the NASCAR Research and Development center to check compliance with the documentation submitted by the manufacturer.

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

“Homologation is a process that involves specifying many details of the car, the engine and other aspects of the vehicle – explained IMSA technical director, Matt Kurdock – The idea behind it is that it is a way to control costs and ensure that the specification of the car is frozen”.

“A homologation formula gives manufacturers a certain freedom as to what they want to do, but allows us to make sure that all examples of the car are presented in the same way if there are several teams from the same manufacturer.”

Cadillac V-LMDh Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Sébastien Bourdais, who will be CGR’s standard bearer, added: “We can start working on the preparation of the car and on the production of the parts, because until the car is homologated everything keeps changing and you can’t produce parts”.

“With Daytona so early in the season, there isn’t much time to build parts and be ready to race. Timing has been the biggest concern to be ready for the IMSA start of the season. So I guess the situation is pretty good.”

The homologation of the car that will be registered in the FIA ​​WEC should also arrive by the end of the month, in this case the prerogative of the International Federation and the ACO.