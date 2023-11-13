Cadillac Racing has confirmed Sébastien Bourdas and Renger Van Der Zande for the 2024 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where they will still be racing for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The pair will continue to drive the V-Series.R #01 to make an assault on success in the GTP Class and for the Endurance Cup races Scott Dixon will be added, already on the podium with the Frenchman and the Dutchman at Daytona and Petit Le Mans, while the two starters achieved success at Laguna Seca.

“The 2023 Daytona 24 Hours was an incredible event for Cadillac Racing. It demonstrated the reliability of our vehicles and their strength,” underlines Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM head of sportscar programs.

“Since then, we’ve been trying to figure out how to take this solid package and get the most performance possible. We can’t wait to return to Daytona in January 2024 to see the leap we’ve made in a year to improve the car.” .

Mike O’Gara, CGR’s track operations manager, adds: “We are delighted that Sébastien, Renger and Scott will be back in the #01 next year and that we will be able to build on what we have learned together. We have proven that the car is reliable , as both of our Cadillacs finished every lap at Daytona 2023.”

“Last year we covered many laps in several races, even leading, but not always in the ones that counted. The winter will serve to regroup and press the reset button, so we can attack 2024 together.”