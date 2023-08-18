Jenson Button had announced yesterday that today he would make an important announcement related to his motorsport career, and he did.

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion with Brown GP has revealed that he will be at the start of Petit Le Mans, at Road Atlanta, the last round of the 2023 IMSA championship, at the wheel of a JDC-Miller MotorSports team Porsche 963 GTP.

The 43-year-old Briton will be the third driver in a crew already formed by Tijmen van der Helm and Mike Rockenfeller.

“Although I’m having a lot of fun making my first steps in the NASCAR Cup this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely closer to my comfort zone,” said Button.

“That said, the Porsche 963, IMSA and Road Atlanta are all new to me, so I’m looking forward to tackling all three with my teammates for the weekend.”

“I partnered Rockenfeller at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year and he will be invaluable as he is fantastic at developing a car and a team. He is also incredibly fast which always helps!”

Porsche 963 LMDh, JDC-Miller MotorSports Photo by: JDC-Miller MotorSports

“I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm, who seems to be really gaining speed and confidence throughout the season. So I really think we’ll have a lot of fun.”

John Church, JDC-Miller Motorsports team boss, added: “The team is delighted to confirm that Jenson will be joining us for the final race of the season in our Porsche 963 at Road Atlanta.”

“The team had hoped to have him with ‘Rocky’ and Tijmen at Watkins Glen, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible due to Jenson’s busy TV schedule. His achievements speak for themselves. He and Rocky bonded closely during the development of the Camaro of the Garage 56 team”.

“We are confident that Jenson can integrate quickly with the team and that he can do the same as he gets to grips with the Porsche 963.”

Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America, added: “Jenson’s joining JDC-Miller MotorSports is a testament to the program that John Church, John Miller and the entire team have put together. testifies to the high level of competition and interest in the IMSA GTP class”.

“Rocky and Tijmen have demonstrated the success a privateer can have with the Porsche 963. The addition of Jenson should bring even greater success.”