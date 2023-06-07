The Roman driver will therefore have the opportunity to get on board the brand new LMDh taken by the German team on the Road America track on 6 August, continuing the work that will begin with the World Championship round at Monza in July.

Proton boss Christian Ried told Motorsport.com it made sense to have the same drivers for the team’s two LMDhs due to the delay in launching sister programs in the WEC Hypercar Class and IMSA GTP. .

Supply chain issues have delayed the delivery of the first 963 customers to the end of April, although teams Jota and JDC-Miller MotorSports are already racing their cars in the WEC and IMSA respectively.

“This is a learning season for us with LMDh, so it will be good to have the same drivers racing our cars in both series,” explained Ried.

GTE Pro pole sitter: #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR – 19 GTE-PRO: Gianmaria Bruni

Tincknell, a six-time IMSA race winner with Mazda in the DPi era, added: “It’s great to participate in the two series because we have to make up time. We will do the last three races in WEC and IMSA, so we have a full season under our belts Next year”.

Tincknell, who was confirmed on Proton’s LMDhs late last month, added that he is looking forward to returning to IMSA racing after four seasons with Mazda between 2018 and 2021.

“I love racing IMSA and one of my best motorsport memories is winning Petit in 2020 with Mazda, while I am looking forward to racing Indianapolis as it will be a new track for me.”

#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 of Harry Tincknell Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Bruni and Tincknell will drive as a pair at Road America and then Indianapolis in September, before being joined by a third driver, yet to be named, for Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in October.

So far Proton has announced just two drivers for the 6 Hours of Monza on July 9, but Ried explained he was still working towards a three-man line-up, and the seat could be filled as early as this week.

Ried’s son makes his debut at Le Mans

Ried made his son Jonas debut alongside Tincknell and Don Yount in the #88 Proton Porsche 911 RSR GTE Am at the last minute.

The 18-year-old, who is racing a Proton-run Oreca-Gibson 07 in this year’s European Le Mans Series, was brought into the line-up after Brendan Iribe opted out of this year’s race with regular co-driver Ollie Millroy.

Ried had tested the 911 RSR just once before last weekend’s official Le Mans Test Day, when he was 15 years old and competing in the Italian Formula 4 Championship.

“It’s not ideal for Jonas to come to Le Mans without doing any real testing, but it will be a good experience for him and I told him to enjoy it,” said Christian.

Jonas Ried is the third generation of his family to drive for the team founded by his grandfather Gerold.

The Proton GTE Am #88 will disappear from the WEC after Le Mans and will be replaced by the LMDh #99 in Hypercar.