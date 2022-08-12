BMW M Motorsport has chosen to put its # 24 M8 GTE that won the 2020 Daytona 24h on sale for collectors.

In collaboration with BMW North America, the Bavarian House will give a unique opportunity to the wealthiest enthusiasts from all over the world in being able to win the vehicle with which Augusto Farfus, Jesse Krohn, John Edwards and Chaz Mostert won the GTLM Class in the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship three years ago.

The car that was managed for the whole year by Team RLL has the 1809 chassis and came third also in 2021; will be exhibited in the BMW USA Classic garage during the ‘Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion’ event to be held on August 17-20 in the United States.

In February it was tested in Palm Beach by Bill Auberlen to check that everything was in order and with a package of updates to make it easier for a customer to use.

In addition to the car there will be all the folders with the data of the engineers, press and marketing material and the Rolex 24 trophy of 2020. There is also a kit containing all the special tools necessary for the operation of the car and a spare parts package that includes a extra wheel sets and typical consumables.

BMW M Motorsport through BMW USA Classic will guarantee the support of the M8 GTE with technical assistance and a wide range of new and used spare parts to those who win it.

“BMW has a proud history of preserving and displaying its rich collection of historic racing cars in both Munich and North America – commented Thomas Plucinsky, Head of BMW USA Classic – I only need the fingers of one hand to count the few cars to count. racing are no longer owned by BMW in recent years. “

“The BMW M8 GTE represented a priceless official GT racing car. It is truly an engineering masterpiece. The new owner of chassis # 1809 will be the keeper of a very important piece of BMW history in America and will be able to count on the support. of BMW in the years to come to ensure that its condition and value are maintained at the highest level. “

# 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Victor Leleu, Experiential Marketing Manager and former head of BMW NA, echoes him: “Chassis # 1809 has an exceptional history, having been built in preparation for the 2020 season and has the distinction of winning its first race at the 24h of Daytona. with pilots John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Jesse Krohn and Chaz Mostert “.

“An auspicious start that led to another five podiums, helping BMW and BMW M Team RLL to clinch the Endurance Cup title and finish second among GTLM drivers, teams and constructors. In addition, the M8 also raced. back to Daytona at the start of the 2021 season by finishing third “.

Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, added: “It was an extremely exciting race. The last few hours were particularly tense, with the lead changing many times. The victory was very important in many ways, a result of an excellent teamwork between the team, the drivers and our engineers “.

“The BMW Team RLL was excellent, 24h without making a single mistake, under great pressure throughout the race. Congratulations to everyone. The same goes for our quartet of drivers, who delivered a perfect performance.”