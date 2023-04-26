Connor De Phillippi, who set the fastest lap and took second place with the M Hybrid V8 on the Californian track, revealed that a serious problem had occurred in practice which made it necessary to rewrite the software hybrid system for the proper functioning of the #25 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car.

The LMDhs run on a common hybrid system, but the ECU software is completely open and has been a huge development area to get the cars to work properly.

“I’m proud of the team, because we had serious problems in FP1 and the guys went back to Monaco to try to solve them and rewrote the code – said De Phillippi – It’s amazing the amount of effort this program requires, it’s really fantastic”.

His teammate Nick Yelloly said the recent results were in response to critics of the BMW LMDh project, which will be expanded to include the FIA ​​WEC next season.

“There’s been a lot of comments on the internet and whatnot, so coming to Long Beach and finishing second is a good feeling. The hard work done at the base and in Monaco has been enormous,” says the Englishman.

“It’s a huge program to get up and running in such a short amount of time, so we had to put it together and bring in the right people, as well as do the right amount of testing to be competitive. We’ve managed to improve our handling session after session and now we seem really good on the pace, so keep it up.”

“The team will continue to work hard. In the last stint Connor gave everything. As a combination we are quite concrete and I can’t wait to go to all the other circuits.”

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

De Phillippi also paid tribute to Yelloly’s work on the simulator design. The Briton brings his experience to this field after years of working for the Aston Martin F1 team and in his previous roles, starting with his days at Force India.

“Nick developed our simulator in Munich, you can’t believe the amount of days he spent on it,” he said. “The correlation is really impressive and that helped us a lot.”

“All of our rivals have raced DPi cars in the past and know how to handle these circuits. We have nothing, so the way we started in Long Beach was very impressive from the team.”

“And then when we had some problems, we worked as a team to solve them. There is still a lot to do, but every time we are improving the car.”